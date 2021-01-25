SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

SlateStone Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,405 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 98.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $800,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 97,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,808. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 748,349 shares of company stock worth $2,916,281. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.50.

Shares of HON traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $201.87. 4,716,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,918,145. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

