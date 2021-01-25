SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $3.50 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

SlateStone Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,219 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Motco raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 67.8% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 76.3% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.02. 4,228,643 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.61. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

