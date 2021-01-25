SlateStone Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

SlateStone Wealth LLC reduced its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,789 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. Raymond James lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.78.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $261.38. The stock had a trading volume of 17,161,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,172,924. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $169.95 and a 1-year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $13.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.