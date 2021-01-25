SlateStone Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

SlateStone Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,272 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.1% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 15,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 22,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 67,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 17,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.16. 47,861,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,031,711. The firm has a market cap of $269.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.76.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

