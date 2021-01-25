SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 20,377 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,377 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 1.2% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of BATS JPST remained flat at $$50.81 during trading hours on Monday. 3,435,697 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.80.

