SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 3,613 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,194 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,613 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.0% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,564 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 14.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,589 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,965 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 17,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,800 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $3,368,988.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,186,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total transaction of $3,484,459.17. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,674 shares of company stock valued at $11,006,907. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNH traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $347.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,497,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,244. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $367.95. The company has a market cap of $330.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

