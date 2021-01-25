SlateStone Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

SlateStone Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 56.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 19,125 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,409,162 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,950,000 after buying an additional 873,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,489,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $763,673,000 after buying an additional 740,296 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,275,797 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $385,428,000 after buying an additional 418,994 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,806,081 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $330,220,000 after buying an additional 160,900 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,588,735 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $304,642,000 after buying an additional 57,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $164.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,973,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,115,050. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.36 and a 200-day moving average of $128.23. The stock has a market cap of $185.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $787,344.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,242,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.04.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

