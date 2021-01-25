SlateStone Wealth LLC Trims Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,913 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,772 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.0% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of COST stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $361.88. 2,660,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,661,632. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $271.28 and a one year high of $393.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $357.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

COST has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.64.

In other news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total transaction of $323,520.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,755,104.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,575 shares of company stock valued at $7,626,833. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.