Small Love Potion (SLP) Price Hits $0.0159 on Major Exchanges

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last week, Small Love Potion has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar. One Small Love Potion token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. Small Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $729,381.04 and $148,761.00 worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Small Love Potion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00054265 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00129202 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00072669 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00278218 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00069533 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00038477 BTC.

About Small Love Potion

Small Love Potion’s total supply is 45,735,622 tokens. Small Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . Small Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

Small Love Potion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Small Love Potion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Small Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Small Love Potion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Small Love Potion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.