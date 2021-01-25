SmartCash (SMART) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.24 Million

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartCash has a total market cap of $5.24 million and $33,691.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,842.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,320.52 or 0.04147087 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.00 or 0.00423979 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.35 or 0.01342101 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.63 or 0.00545272 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $138.28 or 0.00434278 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004130 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.00276480 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00023176 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SMART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SmartCash Coin Trading

SmartCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

