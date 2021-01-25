SmartCash (SMART) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.24 Million

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartCash has a total market cap of $5.24 million and $33,691.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,842.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,320.52 or 0.04147087 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.00 or 0.00423979 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.35 or 0.01342101 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.63 or 0.00545272 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $138.28 or 0.00434278 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004130 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.00276480 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00023176 BTC.
SmartCash Coin Profile
SmartCash Coin Trading
