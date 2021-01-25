Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) is Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,806 shares during the period. Snap comprises 2.1% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNAP. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Snap from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.55.

NYSE SNAP traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.65. 13,999,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,948,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $79.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.53 and a beta of 1.29. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $57.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.63 and its 200-day moving average is $35.30.

In other Snap news, insider Jared Grusd sold 33,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,212.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,828,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,320,892.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 89,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total transaction of $3,538,323.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,898,530 shares in the company, valued at $75,352,655.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 533,831 shares of company stock worth $23,271,105.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

