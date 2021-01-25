Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE) Trading Down 5.4%

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE) was down 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.48. Approximately 9,655,731 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 13,864,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.65.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V stock. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 63,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000. Tuttle Tactical Management owned approximately 0.06% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE)

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

