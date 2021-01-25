SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Sold by Ayalon Holdings Ltd.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the quarter. SolarEdge Technologies comprises approximately 1.1% of Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 196.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 959.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SEDG stock opened at $321.12 on Monday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.02 and a 12 month high of $377.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 93.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $338.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

SEDG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 target price for the company. 140166 cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.58.

In related news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 2,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.85, for a total transaction of $763,372.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,596,111.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $837,299.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,245,859.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,530. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.