SONO (SONO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.00

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. In the last week, SONO has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One SONO coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. SONO has a total market cap of $2,824.41 and approximately $1.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SONO alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,818.24 or 0.99847486 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00024127 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.54 or 0.00323427 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $230.41 or 0.00680292 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.18 or 0.00162912 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002284 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001965 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00031432 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003285 BTC.

SONO Profile

SONO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. SONO’s total supply is 2,084,823 coins. SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . SONO’s official website is sonohub.ru

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “

SONO Coin Trading

SONO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SONO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SONO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SONO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SONO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.