South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for South State’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.59. South State also reported earnings per share of $1.48 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that South State will report full year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $385.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.78 million. South State had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 8.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SSB shares. DA Davidson lowered South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens began coverage on South State in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised South State from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. South State presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.40.

Shares of SSB traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.81. The company had a trading volume of 10,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,357. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 50.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. South State has a one year low of $40.42 and a one year high of $86.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.10.

In related news, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $376,650.00. Also, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total value of $488,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 173,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,070,865.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,533,821 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of South State by 40.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in South State by 43.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in South State in the second quarter worth approximately $261,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in South State by 95.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in South State by 72.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 10,510 shares during the period. 76.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

