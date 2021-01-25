Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) Price Reaches $0.0032 on Major Exchanges

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded down 66.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Sparkle Loyalty has a total market capitalization of $32,714.13 and $170.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sparkle Loyalty has traded down 55.1% against the dollar. One Sparkle Loyalty token can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00054265 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00129202 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00072669 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00278218 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00069533 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00038477 BTC.

Sparkle Loyalty Profile

Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,272,566 tokens. Sparkle Loyalty’s official website is sparkleloyalty.io

Buying and Selling Sparkle Loyalty

