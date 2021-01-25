SparkPoint Market Cap Reaches $20.04 Million (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 25th. In the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. One SparkPoint coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SparkPoint has a market capitalization of $20.04 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SparkPoint alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00070075 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $243.17 or 0.00730375 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006523 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00047459 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,397.97 or 0.04198955 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00015046 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00017431 BTC.

SparkPoint Profile

SparkPoint (SRK) is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,322,905,283 coins. SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io . The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

SparkPoint can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparkPoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SparkPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparkPoint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.