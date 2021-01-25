SparksPay (SPK) Price Hits $0.0037 on Major Exchanges

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $33,931.60 and $1.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SparksPay has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SparksPay alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000043 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006322 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000058 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00005160 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About SparksPay

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,354,927 coins and its circulating supply is 9,278,138 coins. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SparksPay

SparksPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.