SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Purchased by Berkshire Money Management Inc.

Berkshire Money Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,842 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for about 12.3% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Berkshire Money Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $66,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 4,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. 35.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA DIA traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $309.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,533,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,400,370. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $182.10 and a 1 year high of $312.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $305.48 and a 200-day moving average of $293.83.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

