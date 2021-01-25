SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 362.5% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $36,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA DIA traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $309.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,533,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,400,370. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.83. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $182.10 and a 52 week high of $312.71.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

