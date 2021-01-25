SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Shares Purchased by Epstein & White Financial LLC

Epstein & White Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,220,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,774 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 11.5% of Epstein & White Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Epstein & White Financial LLC owned 0.68% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $37,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 84.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $238,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $241,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 331.0% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 12,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 9,343 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPAB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,512,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,160. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $31.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.67 and a 200-day moving average of $30.81.

