SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Stock Position Increased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,768 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 82.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,154,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,775,000 after purchasing an additional 973,467 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 637.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 817,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,414,000 after purchasing an additional 706,411 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 36.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,478,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,621,000 after buying an additional 657,264 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 125.4% during the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,170,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,781,000 after buying an additional 651,048 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 167.2% during the third quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 452,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,058,000 after buying an additional 283,381 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.38. 676,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,791,188. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $45.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.90.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.