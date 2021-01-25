SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Position Raised by PFG Private Wealth Management LLC

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,746 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 6.8% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $8,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,643,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,351,000 after purchasing an additional 480,793 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,507,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,642,000 after purchasing an additional 676,944 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,199,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,228,000 after purchasing an additional 614,263 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.4% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,134,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,945,000 after purchasing an additional 851,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David Loasby boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. David Loasby now owns 1,954,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,961,000 after purchasing an additional 47,150 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $57.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,867,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,179. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.40. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $57.62.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.