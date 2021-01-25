SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM) Trading Up 0.4%

SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM) shares were up 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $166.82 and last traded at $166.82. Approximately 439 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 5,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.21.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF during the third quarter worth $53,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF during the third quarter worth $338,000.

