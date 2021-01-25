SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,622 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLYG. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 12,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 306.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 19,922 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $84.13 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $38.47 and a 1-year high of $84.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.06.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

