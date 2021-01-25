SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Acquired by Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 52.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,485,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942,285 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,400,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 429.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 853,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,065,000 after purchasing an additional 691,850 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,244,000. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,655,000.

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $152.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.30. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $62.94 and a one year high of $156.67.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

