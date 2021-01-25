SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lessened its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,343 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up 1.8% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $10,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,963,000. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 47,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 44,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.73. The company had a trading volume of 68,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,900. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $67.57 and a twelve month high of $110.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.01.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

