SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 87 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of MDY stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $446.73. 794,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,108. The company’s 50 day moving average is $424.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.45. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $214.22 and a 1 year high of $452.16.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

