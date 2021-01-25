SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) is Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s 8th Largest Position

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) by 46.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,881 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF makes up 4.2% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. owned about 3.39% of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF worth $15,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XTN. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 531.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000.

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.89. The company had a trading volume of 98,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,578. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 1 year low of $35.96 and a 1 year high of $75.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.30.

