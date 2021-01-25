Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Trading Up 5.7% Over Last Week

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. During the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00033667 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00148412 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000283 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00010704 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00010027 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

Spectrecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

