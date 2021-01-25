Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Shares Up 44.7%

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY)’s share price shot up 44.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.41 and last traded at $2.75. 26,103,787 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 894% from the average session volume of 2,626,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.91.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sphere 3D stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 57,945 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned about 0.83% of Sphere 3D as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Sphere 3D Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANY)

Sphere 3D Corp. provides data management, and desktop and application virtualization solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms.

