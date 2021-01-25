Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.63.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Spire from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cfra cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of SR opened at $61.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Spire has a 1-year low of $50.58 and a 1-year high of $87.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 42.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.36.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.53 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spire will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Spire by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,065,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,688,000 after buying an additional 347,091 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Spire by 516.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 400,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,922,000 after acquiring an additional 335,777 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Spire by 70.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 238,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,664,000 after acquiring an additional 98,648 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Spire by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 362,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,298,000 after purchasing an additional 85,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spire by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 69,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 37,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

