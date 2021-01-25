Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.92.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Shares of SFM stock opened at $21.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.17. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Joe Fortunato bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.80 per share, with a total value of $244,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at $503,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 213,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after buying an additional 137,338 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

Read More: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.