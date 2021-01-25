SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SPSC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on SPS Commerce from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Martin J. Leestma sold 20,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $1,849,653.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,053.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 58,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $5,375,947.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,482,387.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 24.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 38.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 75,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after acquiring an additional 20,977 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,818 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $108.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.55 and its 200-day moving average is $88.12. SPS Commerce has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $118.06.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $79.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.89 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 13.67%. Research analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

