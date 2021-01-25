SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.13

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.13 and last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 250 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SSAAY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Danske lowered SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSAB AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

Get SSAB AB (publ) alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SSAB AB will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.