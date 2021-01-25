SSAB AB (publ)’s (SSAAF) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

SSAB AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$3.90 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.98. SSAB AB has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $4.36.

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

