St Peter Port Capital Limited (SPPC.L) (LON:SPPC) Trading 32.1% Higher

St Peter Port Capital Limited (SPPC.L) (LON:SPPC) traded up 32.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.50 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.50 ($0.05). 25,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 262,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.65 ($0.03).

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.04.

St Peter Port Capital Limited (SPPC.L) Company Profile (LON:SPPC)

St Peter Port Capital Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company primarily invests in unquoted companies, which are close to a liquidity event. It seeks to generate value by investing in growth companies shortly before an initial public offering (IPO) or other exit event. Its principal focus is on companies targeting the United Kingdom, the United States and Commonwealth stock markets although pre-IPO companies looking to float on other exchanges are also considered.

