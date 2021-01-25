STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) is Defender Capital LLC.’s 2nd Largest Position

Defender Capital LLC. decreased its stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 441,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 148,580 shares during the period. STAAR Surgical makes up 15.2% of Defender Capital LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Defender Capital LLC. owned 0.96% of STAAR Surgical worth $34,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 37.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 29.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,882,000 after buying an additional 68,096 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 4,334.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 24,967 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 4.5% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 62,618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $5,356,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $1,626,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,651.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,781 shares of company stock worth $8,529,266 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STAA traded down $1.60 on Monday, hitting $89.77. 301,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,545. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.41 and a 200 day moving average of $65.96. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $23.20 and a twelve month high of $92.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 481.13 and a beta of 1.09.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $47.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.99 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. STAAR Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

STAA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Benchmark downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on STAAR Surgical from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

