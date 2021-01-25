Stably USD Price Tops $0.84 on Top Exchanges (USDS)

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 25th. Stably USD has a total market cap of $467,458.94 and $1,456.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stably USD has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stably USD token can currently be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00002613 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00072246 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $258.23 or 0.00806398 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006655 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00048900 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,384.70 or 0.04324091 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00015701 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00017387 BTC.

Stably USD (USDS) is a token. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,526,234 tokens and its circulating supply is 558,603 tokens. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin . Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog . Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io

Stably USD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stably USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stably USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

