Standard Tokenization Protocol Market Cap Tops $21.18 Million (STPT)

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 25th. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a total market capitalization of $21.18 million and approximately $17.10 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Standard Tokenization Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0231 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00070279 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $248.30 or 0.00733094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006529 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00047133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,413.16 or 0.04172329 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00015178 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00017213 BTC.

About Standard Tokenization Protocol

Standard Tokenization Protocol is a token. It launched on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 916,326,558 tokens. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks

