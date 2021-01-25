Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 169.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,046 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth about $647,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 3,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.80, for a total value of $337,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,666.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $168,438.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,546.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,742. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $187.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.73.

Shares of SWK opened at $175.21 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $195.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.31. The stock has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

