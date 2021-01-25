Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Stock Holdings Cut by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,859,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,915,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,038 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,041,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,262 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,624,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,423,000 after purchasing an additional 360,893 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 671,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,886,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 615,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,807,000 after acquiring an additional 7,283 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.32, for a total transaction of $1,120,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,747,788. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $70,197.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,058.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,742. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $175.41. 5,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.37. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $195.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.31. The company has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

SWK has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.73.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

