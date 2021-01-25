Stanley T. Crooke Sells 35,000 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $2,142,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,023,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,806. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.88 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.35. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.32 and a 52 week high of $63.79. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $160.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IONS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 94.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

