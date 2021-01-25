Starbase (STAR) Trading Down 16.5% This Week

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded up 18.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Starbase has a market capitalization of $254,278.02 and $3,391.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Starbase has traded down 16.5% against the dollar. One Starbase token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00072169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.26 or 0.00802864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006784 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00048983 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,382.34 or 0.04297290 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00015523 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00017304 BTC.

Starbase Token Profile

Starbase (CRYPTO:STAR) is a token. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Starbase Token Trading

Starbase can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

