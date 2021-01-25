Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 793,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 1.3% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Starbucks worth $84,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,848 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.88.

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.64. The stock had a trading volume of 201,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,099,581. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $107.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.78. The firm has a market cap of $121.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $372,830.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,791.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $10,607,210.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.