STASIS EURO Price Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (EURS)

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $38.10 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STASIS EURO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.19 or 0.00003466 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00070485 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $256.98 or 0.00747703 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006328 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00048115 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,441.34 or 0.04193746 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00015110 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00016901 BTC.

STASIS EURO Coin Profile

EURS is a coin. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 31,979,207 coins. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet . STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

STASIS EURO Coin Trading

STASIS EURO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

