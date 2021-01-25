State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in State Street by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,020,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $300,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,450 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,301,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in State Street by 345.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 636,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,750,000 after buying an additional 493,436 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in State Street by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,229,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,968,000 after buying an additional 482,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its holdings in State Street by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,645,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,639,000 after buying an additional 474,751 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on STT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research lowered State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.31.

Shares of STT stock opened at $74.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.62. The stock has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $81.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. State Street’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

