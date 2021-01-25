SteepCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.00 (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 52.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. SteepCoin has a total market cap of $60,428.94 and approximately $4.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SteepCoin has traded 24.9% lower against the US dollar. One SteepCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SteepCoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $226.33 or 0.00679817 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000145 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin Coin Profile

SteepCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

SteepCoin Coin Trading

SteepCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SteepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SteepCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SteepCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.