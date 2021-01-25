Stellar (XLM) Market Cap Achieves $5.83 Billion

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000809 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Stellar has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. Stellar has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion and approximately $684.93 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stellar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00053743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00128147 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00009087 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00072220 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.89 or 0.00275634 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00068843 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,556 coins and its circulating supply is 22,095,601,011 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org

Stellar Coin Trading

Stellar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.