Stellar (XLM) One Day Volume Tops $751.18 Million

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000817 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stellar has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion and $751.18 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stellar has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00054828 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00127541 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00009358 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00074608 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.45 or 0.00270759 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00068772 BTC.

About Stellar

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,556 coins and its circulating supply is 22,095,601,011 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org

Stellar Coin Trading

Stellar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars.

